IDEA Public Schools welcomes 18K students on first day

SAN ANTONIO – IDEA Public Schools are welcoming more than 18,000 students across 30 schools on Tuesday.

KSAT will provide live coverage of the first day of school at IDEA South Flores on GMSA.

Each campus has two schools. An academy, which serves grades K-5, and a college preparatory, which serves 6-12.

IDEA South Flores is expected to welcome more than 1,300 students between the Academy and College Preparatory schools combined.

All IDEA Public Schools are enrolled in the free meals program known as the Community Eligibility Provision, according to district officials. All students will be able to enjoy free breakfast and lunch.

Neighborhood impact

As school returns, drivers will notice an increase in traffic along South Flores, especially as Harlandale Independent School District goes back to school Wednesday.

IDEA district officials encourage drivers to be prepared for traffic delays and to take it slow.

More Back to School coverage on KSAT: