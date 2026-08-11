Skip to main content
Clear icon
100º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Body camera footage shows violent confrontation between Michelle Barrientes Vela’s sons, SAPD
Boerne heads to Little League World Series after judge dissolves temporary restraining order
‘Women are the downfall of men’: Video captures SAPD officer’s comment during domestic violence call
SAFD firefighter arrested, placed on administrative duty, department says
3 suspects arrested in connection with deadly northeast Bexar County shooting, affidavits say
13-year-old boy arrested, charged with capital murder in 2025 shooting on West Side
H-E-B products recalled over possible salmonella contamination in jalapeños
Man killed after being pinned between two trucks at East Side truck rental agency, SAPD says
DPS: Man with active warrant attempts to flee troopers, causes four-vehicle crash downtown
When a Texas School Police Officer Got ‘Riled Up’ Over a Defiant Teen

Local News

IDEA Public Schools welcomes 18K students on first day

Watch KSAT’s live coverage of the first day of school at IDEA South Flores in the media players below

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – IDEA Public Schools are welcoming more than 18,000 students across 30 schools on Tuesday.

KSAT will provide live coverage of the first day of school at IDEA South Flores on GMSA.

Each campus has two schools. An academy, which serves grades K-5, and a college preparatory, which serves 6-12.

IDEA South Flores is expected to welcome more than 1,300 students between the Academy and College Preparatory schools combined.

All IDEA Public Schools are enrolled in the free meals program known as the Community Eligibility Provision, according to district officials. All students will be able to enjoy free breakfast and lunch.

Neighborhood impact

As school returns, drivers will notice an increase in traffic along South Flores, especially as Harlandale Independent School District goes back to school Wednesday.

IDEA district officials encourage drivers to be prepared for traffic delays and to take it slow.

More Back to School coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.