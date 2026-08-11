Skip to main content
Clear icon
100º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Body camera footage shows violent confrontation between Michelle Barrientes Vela’s sons, SAPD
Boerne heads to Little League World Series after judge dissolves temporary restraining order
‘Women are the downfall of men’: Video captures SAPD officer’s comment during domestic violence call
SAFD firefighter arrested, placed on administrative duty, department says
3 suspects arrested in connection with deadly northeast Bexar County shooting, affidavits say
13-year-old boy arrested, charged with capital murder in 2025 shooting on West Side
H-E-B products recalled over possible salmonella contamination in jalapeños
Man killed after being pinned between two trucks at East Side truck rental agency, SAPD says
DPS: Man with active warrant attempts to flee troopers, causes four-vehicle crash downtown
When a Texas School Police Officer Got ‘Riled Up’ Over a Defiant Teen

Local News

Portion of Adler Road remains closed as Boerne ISD starts classes

The July 15 floods washed out the temporary road, and much of the progress construction crews had made

Hannah Gonzales, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne ISD families will need to find an alternate route for the first day of school.

A portion of Adler Road in front of Curington Elementary School to Garden Road remains closed to traffic as students return to class. However, this will also impact traffic at Boerne Middle School and Boerne High School.

Adler Road was under construction throughout the summer and was supposed to be completed for the first day of school.

However, the July 15 floods washed out the temporary road and much of the progress construction crews had made, according to the City of Boerne.

“We will have additional Boerne police officers out at key intersections, especially the ones that are controlled by a stoplight,” said Boerne spokesperson Chris Shadrock, in part. “And so they can manually operate that stoplight so if they see traffic coming and building in one direction, they can maybe extend the green light for a little bit further and kind of monitor the flow. But they’re going to be out there ensuring that folks can get to school as safely as they can.”

Flood damage at Boerne ISD. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The project is designed to raise the road out of the 100-year floodplain where it crosses Currey Creek and No Name Creek. City officials said that should help prevent the roadway from flooding during future heavy rain events.

Shadrock says construction is expected to wrap up in three to four weeks. In the meantime, drivers should expect delays near the school and plan for alternate routes.

Adler Road closure map. (City of Boerne) (Copyright 2026 by City of Boerne - All rights reserved.)

More Back to School coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.