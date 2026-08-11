Portion of Adler Road remains closed as Boerne ISD starts classes

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne ISD families will need to find an alternate route for the first day of school.

A portion of Adler Road in front of Curington Elementary School to Garden Road remains closed to traffic as students return to class. However, this will also impact traffic at Boerne Middle School and Boerne High School.

Adler Road was under construction throughout the summer and was supposed to be completed for the first day of school.

However, the July 15 floods washed out the temporary road and much of the progress construction crews had made, according to the City of Boerne.

“We will have additional Boerne police officers out at key intersections, especially the ones that are controlled by a stoplight,” said Boerne spokesperson Chris Shadrock, in part. “And so they can manually operate that stoplight so if they see traffic coming and building in one direction, they can maybe extend the green light for a little bit further and kind of monitor the flow. But they’re going to be out there ensuring that folks can get to school as safely as they can.”

Flood damage at Boerne ISD. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The project is designed to raise the road out of the 100-year floodplain where it crosses Currey Creek and No Name Creek. City officials said that should help prevent the roadway from flooding during future heavy rain events.

Shadrock says construction is expected to wrap up in three to four weeks. In the meantime, drivers should expect delays near the school and plan for alternate routes.

Adler Road closure map. (City of Boerne) (Copyright 2026 by City of Boerne - All rights reserved.)

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