Man hospitalized after being shot in fight on West Side, police say No information was provided on the shooter SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot during a fight on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Culebra Road, which is located near Harefield Drive.
The man told SAPD that the fight broke out near a dollar store, though officers could not locate the crime scene.
No information was provided on the shooter.
The man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body, police said.
SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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