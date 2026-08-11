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Local News

Man hospitalized after being shot in fight on West Side, police say

No information was provided on the shooter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot during a fight on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Culebra Road, which is located near Harefield Drive.

The man told SAPD that the fight broke out near a dollar store, though officers could not locate the crime scene.

No information was provided on the shooter.

The man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body, police said.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.

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