Jim’s Restaurant on Broadway closes permanently after 53 years

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Downtown, Jim's Restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – Jim’s Restaurant on Broadway near downtown closed its doors after 53 years of service.

March 5 was the last day the restaurant was open to the public, according to a farewell note posted on the front entrance.

The note read, “good-bye farewell until we meet again. Today is our last day – it’s been a pleasure serving you!”

There are still many other Jim’s Restaurants throughout the San Antonio area.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

