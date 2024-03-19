Jim’s Restaurant on Broadway closes permanently after 53 years

SAN ANTONIO – Jim’s Restaurant on Broadway near downtown closed its doors after 53 years of service.

March 5 was the last day the restaurant was open to the public, according to a farewell note posted on the front entrance.

Recommended Videos

Jim's Restaurant closing permanently after 53 years (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The note read, “good-bye farewell until we meet again. Today is our last day – it’s been a pleasure serving you!”

Nothing was mentioned as to why the restaurant decided to close permanently.

There are still many other Jim’s Restaurants throughout the San Antonio area.