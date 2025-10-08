Carriqui restaurant at Pearl to close after 3 years

Carriqui, a Pearl restaurant known for highlighting traditional South Texas flavors, will close after three years of operation.

SAN ANTONIO – Carriqui, a Pearl restaurant known for highlighting traditional South Texas flavors, will close after three years of operation.

The restaurant, located in Pearl’s historic former Boehler’s Liberty Saloon and Liberty Bar building, is set to permanently close on Oct. 19, a Pearl spokesperson said in a news release.

Recommended Videos

Regular service will continue through the restaurant’s last day, according to the release.

“We value our associates immensely and are committed to helping them transition into new roles within Pearl’s ecosystem,” said Michael Joergensen, Silver Ventures chief marketing officer. “We will communicate what’s next for the historic Boehler building in the near future.”

Named after the South Texas native green jay, the 11,000-square-foot restaurant first opened in September 2022. The menu features dishes inspired by Carriqui birds’ flight path, including coastal seafood and brisket.

Read also: