Nearly 100-year-old costume shop among 3 planning closures in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Atlantis Discovered on Bandera Road has been a leader in the costume, Dia de Los Muertos and bridal jewelry business for three decades.

However, a shift in consumers’ wants has forced the shop to close its doors by the end of the year.

Michael Tijerina says he and his partner are shifting to a different type of business.

“The sales are on now and they’ll continue probably through the end of the year,” he said.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Costume Shop, located near North Star Mall, is owned by a military veteran who, 12 years ago, decided she loved the dress-up season so much that she would open her own store.

But after all these years, Lynn Saunders said this will be her last season.

Saunders also points to online sales, big box seasonal costume pop-up shops and tariffs as causes for her decision.

“We did not expect it,” Saunders said. “Our distributors tried to compensate. So they raised the pricing. So they didn’t honor what we purchased (in January). They raised the pricing and they added 20% of the tariffs. So we got hit with 20% and the distributor got hit with the 20%. So it’s the double.”

Gibson Costume Shop, nestled off Broadway near the Witte Museum, has been dressing people for nearly 100 years.

General Manager Sandra Torres says the fifth generation of owners wants to end the business while it’s still on a high note.

“They’ve been hanging on for a long time. And now it’s time. It’s run its course. And there’s not too many businesses in San Antonio that can say we’ve lasted almost 100 years,” Torres said.

All three business owners and managers attribute the change in habits to shoppers seeking quick and affordable styles that can be purchased online.

They also point to the seasonal big-box stores that set up shops next to them and allegedly steal business. And most recently, the rising cost of doing business, which this year includes added tariffs.

Tijerina would be open to a buyer taking over Atlantis Discovered; however, so far, the business is going on sale, and he hopes to be done with it by the end of the year.

Saunders says everything must be gone by Oct. 31, but they will have a one-day 50% sale the day after Halloween.

Gibson Costume Shop said all items are on sale now, and they will continue to be liquidated until the end of the year. There are over 100,000 costumes available for purchase.