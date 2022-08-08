New Pearl restaurant Carriqui gets opening date

The restaurant features three different main dining spaces: The Carriqui House, The Rock House and Courtyard & Back Porch. Private dining options for large groups and parties will also be available.

SAN ANTONIO – The newest restaurant concept at the Pearl finally has a set opening date — Sept 2.

Carriqui, pronounced KHER-ih-key, is an 11,000-square-foot restaurant that will have room to seat 380 guests.

Named after the South Texas native green jay, the eatery will serve a menu inspired by the Carriqui birds’ flight path. The restaurant plans to craft meals that highlight traditional South Texas flavors like coastal seafood, brisket, botana planters and barbacoa.

Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, formerly at Hotel Emma, is leading in the planning of the eclectically-styled dishes.

“The food and experience will be warm and familiar like you are spending time in the home of a close friend who also happens to be a great cook,” Gonzales said in a release. " I am deeply passionate about the culinary program at Carriqui, which pays tribute to the flavors and foods that are central to our region.”

Ad

Carriqui will be located in the historic building that once housed the Liberty Bar before it moved to the King William Historic District in 2016.

The Carriqui Bar (Potluck Hospitality)

According to a news release, architect Don McDonald and designer Kristen Weber are designing the buildings’ three dining spaces, the Carriqui House, the Rock House and Courtyard & Back Porch.

It’s a new life for a building that once housed Boehler’s Liberty Saloon and most recently, Liberty Bar.

“In the early days of Pearl, Boehler’s Liberty Saloon served as the watering hole and social center for the brewery’s workers. In 1933 when prohibition ended, Pearl Brewery’s first truck delivery was to this special location. Then from 1985 until 2008, the building was home to San Antonio’s heralded Liberty Bar,” the release states.

The Back Porch at Carriqui (Potluck Hospitality)

When the restaurant is up and running, it will offer lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Read also: