Via 313 Pizzeria, The Crack Shack to open at The Rim

Two new restaurants are coming to The Rim, including one headquartered in Austin.

Ground-up new builds for a location of Austin-based Via 313 Pizzeria — a Detroit-style pizza concept — and San Diego-based The Crack Shack have been filed for by Utah-based Savory Development I, LLC, owner of the two expanding chains, with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Savory Development is a project from Mercato Partners, a private equity firm in Utah, that allows up-and-coming restaurant concepts to access needed capital for expansion.

Both projects are located at 17315 West Interstate 10, and both have construction costs of $500,000. Each location will be 2,500 square feet, with construction scheduled to start in June and conclude in December. The Rim is a sprawling shopping center in Northwest San Antonio.

The Crack Shack did not immediately respond to requests for more information on possible opening dates for their location, but Via stated it’s aiming to open shortly after construction is complete in December.

Via 313, which began as a food truck in the Lone Star capital, offers both thick-crust and thin-crust pizza, along with salads, desserts and appetizers, including roasted artichoke with basil and goat cheese.

The Crack Shack offers Southern California-inspired fried chicken, sandwiches, bowls, sweets and side items like fries and biscuits.

The news of its entrance to the Alamo City comes after Dave’s Hot Chicken, another Cali-based company, announced its also headed to San Antonio.

And it seems the city can’t get enough of fried chicken, despite South Texas’ affinity for brisket. Austin-based Plucker’s, another chicken mainstay, is continuing to expand into the Alamo City as executives look beyond the borders of Texas for expansion.

Other chicken concepts that have recently announced expansions or opened locations in San Antonio include North Carolina-based Bojangles, Buffalo Wild Wing’s GO concept, and Las Vegas-based Big Chicken — owned by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

