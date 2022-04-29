12 new Dutch Bros. locations to open in SA. Here’s when and where to expect them.

SAN ANTONIO – Dutch Bros., a popular Oregon coffee chain, continues to pump the gas on its Texas expansion.
Adding to the five locations already operating in San Antonio, the brand closed deals on a dozen additional locations that are set to open over the next two years.
According to an interview with Aaron Harris, vice president of development for the coffee chain, the company plans to have 35 stores in Texas over the next few years.
The following locations are under construction and expected to open this summer.
- 2227 SW Military Drive
- 8658 Huebner Road
- 7038 West 1604 North in Culebra Commons
These locations are under construction and expected to be open by the end of 2022:
- 1255 Austin Highway
- 2023 Babcock Road
These locations are scheduled to begin construction and expected to open by the end of 2022 or early 2023:
- 12101 O’Connor Road
- 7962 Bandera Road
- 10322 Potranco Road
- 673 SH-46 in New Braunfels
Finally, these locations are in the planning stages and expected to open by the end of 2022 or early 2023:
- 2629 Nacogdoches Road
- State Highway 123 Bypass and Larkin Street in Seguin
- 18535 U.S. Highway 281 North
Dave Burggraaf, founder and managing director of Austin’s Evergreen Commercial Real Estate, has been representing the tenant in closing transactions for new locations.
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.
