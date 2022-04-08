New brewery project to anchor Broadway corridor development

A new craft brewery is planned for Make Ready, a development planned between Broadway Street and the San Antonio River.

SAN ANTONIO – A new brewery involving a group that operates community-focused drinking establishments in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles and San Diego will anchor an urban development on Broadway called Make Ready.

The to-be-named brewery project will be Pouring with Heart’s first project in San Antonio.

“We immediately fell in love with San Antonio because it truly celebrates its culture and community,” said Peter Stanislaus, who heads up development for Pouring with Heart.

Make Ready is expected to include a dozen local tenants in a River North area previously home to part of Cavender’s Cadillac dealership.

Construction is underway and expected to be completed this winter. The site will feature reimagined buildings, including one housing a food court, connected by large courtyards.

The brewery project is currently in the design phase. It’s expected to include an expansive outdoor patio. The establishment will serve craft beer brewed on-site, as well as draft cocktails.

Make Ready will also count among its tenants Mila Coffee, which operates a popular coffee trailer at Broadway News. It will have a stand-alone operation at Make Ready along the new bicycle track currently under construction on Avenue B.

Hixon Properties, which developed The Soto nearby, is also spearheading the Make Ready project.

