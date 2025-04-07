Skip to main content
Local News

Sights and sounds of Day 3 during Final Four weekend in San Antonio

Florida will face Houston at 7:50 p.m. on Monday, April 7, at the Alamodome

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: Final Four, San Antonio, Downtown, Things To Do
Day 3 of events during Final Four weekend in San Antonio, Texas (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio was filled with excitement on the third day of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend.

Of course, basketball fans are gearing up for the highly anticipated matchup between Florida and Houston at 7:50 p.m. on Monday at the Alamodome.

On the final day of the March Madness Music Festival, the crowd was treated to performances by popular artists, including Brothers Osborne and Benson Boone, on Sunday.

Were you in the crowds celebrating any Final Four festivities? Submit your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!

NCAA Mens Final Four Dribble
jm808

NCAA Mens Final Four Dribble

0
San Antonio
2025 NCAA Final Four Dribble
O. Massey

2025 NCAA Final Four Dribble

0
San Antonio
Still recovering from the game last night! Way to Come Back against Duke!
Fun

Still recovering from the game last night! Way to Come Back against Duke!

0
San Antonio

Take a look at KSAT’s latest coverage of Final Four:

Men’s Final Four Fan Fest

Fans at the Final Four Fan Fest (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the Final Four Fan Fest (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the Final Four Fan Fest (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the Final Four Fan Fest (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the Final Four Fan Fest (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the Final Four Fan Fest (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the Final Four Fan Fest (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the Final Four Fan Fest (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the Final Four Fan Fest (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the Final Four Fan Fest (KSAT 2025)

March Madness Music Festival

Fans at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Benson Boone performs at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Volunteers at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Benson Boone performs at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Benson Boone performs at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Charles Barkley takes photos with fans at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Charles Barkley takes photos with fans at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT 2025)

While the music festival came to an end, fans can still look forward to attend the NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest on Monday. Click here to read other Final Four festivities happening in the Alamo City.

Wondering where you are able to park for Monday’s events? Click here for some parking options.

More Final Four coverage on KSAT:

