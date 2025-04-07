Final Four events to enjoy on Monday ahead of NCAA Men’s Final Four championship game

SAN ANTONIO – As the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four reaches to its end, there are still Final Four festivities you can attend to on Monday aside from the championship game.

Throughout the day, fans can look forward to family-friendly events such as the Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate.

Recommended Videos

Also happening during the Tip-Off Tailgate event, you will have an opportunity to meet basketball star Manu Ginobili!

Here’s a closer look at things you can do on Monday on the final day of the NCAA Men’s Final Four:

Manu Ginobili to appear at Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate: Catch NBA Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili at the Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate from 5:30-7 p.m. at Civic Park, 210 S. Alamo St. The basketball star announced on X he would make an appearance and encourages fans to “come say hi and take some shots” with him before the championship game.

Excited to hang at the Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate tomorrow, April 7! I’ll be at the @NissanUSA 4-Point Shootout from 5:30–7pm CT. Come say hi and take some shots with me before the Championship Game! See you there! #NissanPartner — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) April 6, 2025

NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One : Celebrate the last day of fan fest from noon to 6 p.m. at the Henry B. González Convention Center. Fans can experience interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings and more. : Celebrate the last day of fan fest from noon to 6 p.m. at the Henry B. González Convention Center. Fans can experience interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings and more. Tickets are $15. The event is free for children 12 years old and younger.

NCAA Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate presented by Nissan: The The Tip-Off Tailgate will feature free watch parties at Civic Park for both the men’s and women’s Final Four games, running from 3 to 11 p.m., along with activities for the whole family.

Championship River Parade: The newly crowned NCAA champions will be celebrated with a : The newly crowned NCAA champions will be celebrated with a post-game parade down the River Walk on Monday, April 7. The winning team will float into the Arneson River Theatre to receive the NABC trophy.

Of course, basketball fans can look forward to the exciting NCAA Men’s Final Four championship game against Florida and Houston at 7:50 p.m. at the Alamodome.

If you’re planning to attend to any of these events, it’s crucial to know where to park. For a list of parking options, click here.

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

More Final Four coverage on KSAT: