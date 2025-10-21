Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week

SAN ANTONIO – Elsewhere Too is scaling back its “family friendly” hours after the new North Side location was damaged during opening week.

Families with children are welcome until 8 p.m., the Elsewhere Too team said in a Facebook post on Monday. Previously, children were welcome until 9 p.m.

“Families by day, grown-ups by night! Based on your feedback, we’re keeping Elsewhere Too family friendly until 8PM — so everyone gets their moment under the Ferris wheel lights,” the team said.

Elsewhere Too opened at 4513 North Loop 1604 West in early October after three years in the making. The bar and kitchen is an extension of the original Elsewhere, a popular downtown spot located along the San Antonio River Walk.

The centerpiece of the new location is a massive 53-foot-tall Ferris wheel, which owner Terrin Fuhrmann said was custom-built in Turkey.

After opening week, the team posted about damage sustained at Elsewhere Too and warned that groups would be asked to leave if their child is “seen damaging property or “disrupting the experience for others.”

“In just one week, we’ve seen lights ripped apart, rocks thrown, plants destroyed, and items tossed from the Ferris wheel,” the team said in the Oct. 13 Instagram post. “This behavior is dangerous, disrespectful, and unacceptable.”

On Monday, the team still encouraged families to bring children but reminded parents that “little ones must stay supervised at all times.”

“Elsewhere’s meant for making memories together, not a place to set the kids loose. ... We love our families and our late-night legends — now everyone gets their time to shine,” the team said.

