Elsewhere opening second San Antonio location with a giant 53-foot Ferris wheel 🎡

Elsewhere Too opening this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Elsewhere, the popular bar & kitchen known for their Instagrammable River Walk displays and pop-ups, is opening a second location in San Antonio.

Owner Terrin Fuhrmann told KSAT the new location named Elsewhere Too is three years in the making.

“We knew we had something special with Elsewhere Downtown, and so we wanted to create an even more immersive experience here on the North Side,” Fuhrmann said. “We love our River Walk community and River North family, but like I said, we wanted to expand our pixie dust here. And so, we’ve got six acres out here, and we’re ready to give San Antonio something unlike anything else."

Elsewhere Too's new location opens this weekend on the North Side. (KSAT 2025)

The centerpiece of this newest location is the massive 53 foot-tall Ferris wheel.

Fuhrmann said the attraction is one-of-a-kind.

“It was built specifically for us in Turkey and got loaded on a freighter and came over here and we just put it together about two, three weeks ago,” Fuhrmann said.

The location is family and also pet-friendly.

“Downtown, we’ve had goats, llamas, chickens, dogs, cats, so bring all your animals,” Fuhrmann said.

ELSEWHERE TOO, KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

Location: 4513 North Loop 1604 West (Between Northwest Military Highway and Lockhill Selma Road)

HOURS:

Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - midnight

Friday: 2 p.m. - midnight

Saturday: Noon - 1 a.m.

Sunday: Noon - 10 p.m.

FERRIS WHEEL PRICES: $10 for adults, $6 for kids, or you can buy an all-night pass for unlimited rides

More details on both locations can be found here.