‘Unacceptable’: Elsewhere Too team says new location damaged during opening week

SAN ANTONIO – The Elsewhere Too team is calling on guests to respect and protect its new North Side location after it sustained damage during opening week.

“In just one week, we’ve seen lights ripped apart, rocks thrown, plants destroyed, and items tossed from the Ferris wheel,” the team said in a Monday night Instagram post. “This behavior is dangerous, disrespectful, and unacceptable.”

Recommended Videos

Elsewhere Too opened at 4513 North Loop 1604 West earlier this month after three years in the making. The bar and kitchen is an extension of the original Elsewhere, a popular downtown spot located along the San Antonio River Walk.

The centerpiece of Elsewhere Too is a massive 53-foot-tall Ferris wheel, which owner Terrin Fuhrmann said was specifically built for them in Turkey.

In Monday’s post, the team said kids are welcome until 9 p.m., and parents are “fully responsible” for their children’s supervision.

The team said groups will be asked to leave if their child is “seen damaging property or “disrupting the experience for others.”

“We’ve poured (our) hearts and soul into creating something truly magical for this community,” the team said. “Please respect it, protect it, and help us keep the magic alive for everyone.”

Read also: