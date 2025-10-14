Thousands of dollars stolen from NISD varsity football locker room during game, district confirms

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after the locker room of a varsity Northside Independent School District football team was burglarized during a game, a district spokesperson confirmed.

The burglary happened on Oct. 10 at Holmes High School, located in the 6500 block of Ingram Road, while the team played Harlan High School at Gustafson Stadium.

According to NISD spokesperson Barry Perez, 14 individuals were impacted. Police officers estimate approximately $3,400 worth of cash, jewelry, credit and debit cards were stolen, the district said.

At this time, the district spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing. At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Officials are reviewing video and interviewing victims.

Anyone with information on the burglary can contact the district’s safe line at (210)-397-SAFE (7233).

This is a developing story. KSAT will update the story once more information is available.

