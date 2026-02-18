La Panadería to open new restaurant on Northwest Side this fall

SAN ANTONIO – La Panadería, a James Beard-nominated bakery and cafe, announced plans for a new Northwest Side restaurant this fall.

In a Wednesday news release, the bakery said the new restaurant will be located along West Loop 1604 North in Alamo Ranch.

Recommended Videos

“We’ve always believed in growing thoughtfully and with our guests in mind,” said co-owner Jose Cáceres, in part. “Culebra Commons is an exciting development in the Alamo Ranch area, and we’re thrilled to bring La Panadería to this dynamic and fast-growing community.”

The restaurant will feature La Panadería’s full menu, which includes its handcrafted Mexican and European-inspired pastries, tortas and brunch plates.

The release stated that the Northwest Side restaurant will also have a cocktail menu and a shaded outdoor patio.

The exact opening date for the bakery is expected to be announced later this year.

Currently, La Panadería has five locations across the San Antonio area.

Read also: