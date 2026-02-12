Skip to main content
Local News

North Side brunch restaurant to close after nearly a decade of service

Eggspectation said it will close on March 15 in an Instagram post

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The restaurant will close on March 15, an Instagram post said. (Google Maps) (Copyright 2026 by Google - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A brunch restaurant in Stone Oak on the North Side has decided to call it quits.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Eggspectation said it will close on March 15 after nearly a decade of service.

“Thank you, San Antonio—you’ve been family, and this has been one egg-cellent adventure," the post said, in part. “See you soon for the grand finale.”

The restaurant, located off Loop 1604, did not provide a specific reason for the impending closure.

It was known for serving a variety of breakfast items, including pancakes, waffles, French toast, omelettes, eggs benedict and more.

“We’ve still got a few precious weeks left to make more memories—come see us one last time for your favorites, a final bottomless brunch, or just to say goodbye with a big group hug," the post said.

