Concha-themed bike installation opens outside River Walk’s Alamo Biscuit restaurant

The Alamo Biscuit Co and Panaderia kept in line this week with its concha umbrellas, debuting a “concha bike” at its River Walk location, a 24/7 operation in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – It might not be the type of bike you are used to seeing, but it is certainly San Antonio-themed.

Owner John Vale said during the Wednesday unveiling that it is the second concha bike installation to open outside the restaurant’s Medical Center location.

“(The concha bike) took off on Instagram, and a lot of the locals love it,” he said.

Vale was joined by the bike’s artist, Nicholas Monroe, who also designed the restaurant’s concha umbrellas on the River Walk.

Vale said he plans to open another Alamo Biscuit Co and Panaderia on the South Side at Brooks City Base, and expects to have another concha bike installation there.

The restaurant’s River Walk location opened in April 2025. Its menu is comprised of biscuit-based dishes, breakfast tacos, Mexican pastries, carne guisada, and a full vegan and vegetarian menu.

