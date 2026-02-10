Skip to main content
Local News

Whataburger brings back fish dishes for Lent season

You can enjoy Whatacatch menu items starting next week at participating locations

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Whatacatch at Whataburger is available, starting next week (Copyright Whataburger)

A popular food chain is bringing back limited-edition menu items next week, just in time for Lent.

Whataburger is offering fish-inspired dishes from Feb. 17 to April 6, according to an online press release.

The Whatacatch Sandwich is a wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet, coated in panko breadcrumbs, topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a soft bun. This one is offered with fries and a drink for $9.49, Whataburger said.

The Whatacatch Platter is two crispy fish fillets served over fries with tartar sauce for dipping. You can grab this one for $11.99.

As a note, Whataburger said prices may vary by location.

Looking for more? You can still grab the Monterrey Melt and the Big Ranch Wrap, while supplies last.

You can learn more on Whataburger’s website.

These promotions may only be available at participating locations. Make sure to check your local Whataburger to ensure it’s participating.

