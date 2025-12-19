Whataburger brings double dose of flavor with return of limited-time fan favorites

Two icons are back on the menu at Whataburger

SAN ANTONIO – To celebrate the end of 2025, Whataburger is giving fans a double dose of flavor, for a limited time only.

The Monterey Melt and Chicken Fajita Taco are back on the menu starting on Dec. 30, according to a news release.

“The Monterey Melt and Chicken Fajita Taco have some of the most loyal followers out there,” said Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler. “We’re thrilled to kick off the new year by letting fans indulge in their tried-and-true favorites, crafted exactly the way they remember.”

The Monterey Melt features two beef patties, Monterey Jack and American cheeses, grilled onions and peppers and is topped with the chain’s signature Jalapeño Ranch sauce.

The Chicken Fajita Taco has seared onions, poblano and red peppers wrapped up with chicken breast in a flour tortilla, Whataburger said.

These bold icons aren’t the only new items on the menu. Whataburger is also introducing the Big Ranch Wrap.

This is a crispy chicken strip with ranch, tomato slices, lettuce and American cheese inside a flour tortilla.

At participating locations, you can get it for $3 when ordered as an entree. You can also add a side and drink for a few more dollars, the chain said.

Want to enjoy some deals during the holiday season?

Whataburger Rewards members can enjoy “12 Days of Whatacheer” with deals like free add-ons, buy-one, get-one deals and more.

This lasts from Dec. 12 to 23, according to a release from the chain.

“12 Days of Whatacheer is Whataburger’s way of celebrating the season with a bit of holiday magic and special savings just for our Rewards members,” said Hudler.

