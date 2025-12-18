📺 Things to do this weekend: Cinema Nights, annual Snowball 5K & 1K, ‘The Sound of Music’

From historic theatre tours to festive light displays, San Antonio is packed with exciting events this weekend.

Many places in and around the Alamo City are shining bright with holiday light displays as Christmas approaches. Beyond the lights, theatres around the city are hosting a variety of holiday productions, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

If you plan to attend any events this weekend, KSAT would love to see photos of your adventures! You can submit pictures and videos to KSAT Connect.

Here’s a closer look at all the wonderful things you can check out this weekend:

Thursday, Dec. 18

HISTORIC TOURS OF MAJESTIC THEATRE: Families curious about what happens behind the scenes at the Majestic Theatre can explore the historic venue during multiple tours offered on Thursday. The tours provide a unique look at the theatre’s history, architecture and backstage areas. Click Families curious about what happens behind the scenes at the Majestic Theatre can explore the historic venue during multiple tours offered on Thursday. The tours provide a unique look at the theatre’s history, architecture and backstage areas. Click here for more information.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The Silver and Black will play against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click The Silver and Black will play against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click here

Happening over the weekend:

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: The family-friendly holiday theater production is scheduled to take place through Dec. 24 at the Magik Theatre, 420 South Alamo. Each show’s estimated run time is approximately 60 minutes. For tickets and more information, click The family-friendly holiday theater production is scheduled to take place through Dec. 24 at the Magik Theatre, 420 South Alamo. Each show’s estimated run time is approximately 60 minutes. For tickets and more information, click here

CHRISTMAS AT THE CAVERNS: Christmas at the Caverns will be held every weekend in December through Dec. 23. Guests can stroll a sparkling trail of lights, get photos with Santa, roast some s’mores, enjoy live music and so much more. For tickets and more information, click Christmas at the Caverns will be held every weekend in December through Dec. 23. Guests can stroll a sparkling trail of lights, get photos with Santa, roast some s’mores, enjoy live music and so much more. For tickets and more information, click here

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Several locations are hosting their holiday light displays. Families can check out holiday lights at the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo! For a full list of places to check out Christmas lights, click Several locations are hosting their holiday light displays. Families can check out holiday lights at the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo! For a full list of places to check out Christmas lights, click here

CINEMA NIGHTS: San Antonio River Authority will host a six-day Christmas cinema night holiday series from Dec. 18-23. Click San Antonio River Authority will host a six-day Christmas cinema night holiday series from Dec. 18-23. Click here for a list of movies and locations.

“FROZEN” THE BROADWAY MUSICAL: Enjoy a spectacular theatrical experience with the cast of Disney’s “Frozen” during the magical musical production running through Dec. 23 at San Pedro Playhouse. For more information and tickets, click Enjoy a spectacular theatrical experience with the cast of Disney’s “Frozen” during the magical musical production running through Dec. 23 at San Pedro Playhouse. For more information and tickets, click here

HOLIDAYS AT HEMISFAIR: Civic Park at Hemisfair will transform into a winter wonderland through Jan. 3 with an ice rink open to the public. Guests can also enjoy a lighting ceremony, holiday gift markets and more. Civic Park at Hemisfair will transform into a winter wonderland through Jan. 3 with an ice rink open to the public. Guests can also enjoy a lighting ceremony, holiday gift markets and more. Tickets cost $15 per person and include skate rental. More information can be found here

HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET AT HEMISFAIR: If you still need to get some last-minute shopping done, you can do so during one of San Antonio’s largest holiday gift markets this weekend. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 20-21 at Civic Park at If you still need to get some last-minute shopping done, you can do so during one of San Antonio’s largest holiday gift markets this weekend. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 20-21 at Civic Park at Hemisfair

HOLIDAY IN THE GARDEN AT HEMISFAIR: Families can celebrate the season during Families can celebrate the season during Holiday in the Garden from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair. There will be festive music, live reindeer, photos with Santa, holiday crafts and free hot cocoa, while supplies last.

PEARL’S OUTDOOR ICE-SKATING RINK: The seasonal rink will be open to the public through Jan. 4. Tickets for the ice rink are The seasonal rink will be open to the public through Jan. 4. Tickets for the ice rink are available for purchase online . Admission varies by reservation time and includes skate rental and up to an hour of skating. The rink is located at the 1100 Springs Plaza, next to Stable Hall and across from Ladino. More information can be found here

PET ADOPTION & HOLIDAY MARKET: Families hoping to add a furry friend can adopt from Dec. 20-21 at the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, 4710 State Highway 151. For more information, click Families hoping to add a furry friend can adopt from Dec. 20-21 at the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, 4710 State Highway 151. For more information, click here

SANTA PHOTOS: Families looking to capture festive memories with Santa Claus for the most wonderful time of the year can do so at several locations across San Antonio. KSAT has compiled a list of places where you can get your picture taken with Santa. Click Families looking to capture festive memories with Santa Claus for the most wonderful time of the year can do so at several locations across San Antonio. KSAT has compiled a list of places where you can get your picture taken with Santa. Click here to view the list.

“THE SOUND OF MUSIC:” The Wonder Theatre’s holiday production of “The Sound of Music” is happening now through Dec. 23. For more information on the show and to buy tickets, click The Wonder Theatre’s holiday production of “The Sound of Music” is happening now through Dec. 23. For more information on the show and to buy tickets, click here

Saturday, Dec. 20

ANNUAL SNOWBALL 5K & 1K: Morgan’s Wonderland will host its annual Snowball Run, Walk, Roll, Stroll event at 7 a.m. at Morgan’s Wonderland. The family-friendly 5K and 1K event supports Morgan’s Wonderland. The event also celebrates community and raises funds for programs serving people of all abilities, according to Morgan’s website. To register for the event, click Morgan’s Wonderland will host its annual Snowball Run, Walk, Roll, Stroll event at 7 a.m. at Morgan’s Wonderland. The family-friendly 5K and 1K event supports Morgan’s Wonderland. The event also celebrates community and raises funds for programs serving people of all abilities, according to Morgan’s website. To register for the event, click here

HOLIDAY MOVIES IN THE PARK: Two movies will be showcased at Plaza de Valero at Two movies will be showcased at Plaza de Valero at The Alamo from 6-9 p.m. The free event will feature “Elf” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”

MARKET DAYS AT THE TOWER: Browse and shop through more than 40 local vendors during Browse and shop through more than 40 local vendors during Market Days at the Tower of the Americas from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

