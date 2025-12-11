Wonder Theatre brings ‘The Sound of Music’ to life for the holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – The Wonder Theatre’s holiday production of “The Sound of Music” is happening now.

The beloved musical features songs like “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “The Sound of Music.”

The Wonder Theatre's cast of "The Sound of Music" (KSAT 2025)

In a news release, the theater describes the show as an “inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, which follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.”

Performances run through Dec. 23

The Wonder Theatre's cast of "The Sound of Music" (KSAT 2025)

Ticket prices for the showing are listed below.

$18 for children and students

$26 for seniors, military and first responders

$32 for adults

For more information on the show and to buy tickets, click here.

