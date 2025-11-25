Disney’s ‘Frozen’ the Broadway musical takes over the San Pedro Playhouse

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to see all of your favorite characters from “Frozen” come to life at the San Pedro Playhouse. The community theater’s production of the Disney classic is the regional premiere of the hit Broadway musical and will be playing now until Dec. 23rd.

Disney's Broadway musical "Frozen" now playing at the San Pedro Playhouse (KSAT 2025)

“This magical production brings Arendelle to life with stunning visuals, soaring music, and an empowering story of love, self-discovery, and the unbreakable bond between sisters,” the theater said. “Featuring beloved songs like “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” this production is a spectacular theatrical experience for the entire family.”

The theater is offering many community nights and special events for the production.

In addition to the following community nights, every Saturday Matinee they are offering a Santa Meet-and-greet and every Sunday Matinee they are offering an Anna and Else meet-and-greet.

Nov. 28 - ASL Night

Nov. 30 - ASL Matinee

Dec. 4 - Sing-A-Long Night

Dec. 11 - H-E-B Community Night

Dec. 18 - Whataburger Education Night

Dec. 20 - Military Appreciation Matinee

For more information on the show, or to buy tickets, click here.

