JW Marriott San Antonio brings back ICE! featuring Frosty the Snowman Immersive experience will be open to the public through Jan. 4 SAN ANTONIO – JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is bringing back its popular ICE! attraction, featuring Frosty the Snowman. JW Marriott San Antonio brings back immersive ICE! experience featuring Frosty the Snowman (KSAT 2025)
The immersive experience will bring Frosty’s classic story to life with more than 2 million pounds of ice, from now through Jan. 4.
JW Marriott San Antonio brings back immersive ICE! experience featuring Frosty the Snowman (KSAT 2025)
As guests explore the resort, they can enjoy colorful ice sculptures depicting 10 whimsical scenes from the television classic, featuring 34 characters, including:
Frosty Karen Hocus Pocus Santa Professor Hinkle
According to the resort’s website, ice carving for the ICE! experience to artisans 12,000 hours.
Ice slides at the JW Marriott San Antonio ICE! experience featuring Frosty the Snowman (KSAT 2025) Tickets start at $31 per person and must be purchased online.
For more information about the experience, click
here. Things to Do
More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrew Wilson headshot
Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.
Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Hill Country flood survivors still not in permanent home during the holidays ▶ 1:26 Hill Country flood survivors still not in permanent home during the holidays Sarah Spivey tries a Thanksgiving pie blind taste test with David Elder ▶ 0:41 Sarah Spivey tries a Thanksgiving pie blind taste test with David Elder 100+ homes damaged after tornado rips through Harris County ▶ 0:39 100+ homes damaged after tornado rips through Harris County Transportation secretary: Ditch the pajamas when flying ▶ 0:41 Transportation secretary: Ditch the pajamas when flying Local pediatrician charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, records show ▶ 1:45 Local pediatrician charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, records show Guess that pie! Featuring Courtney Friedman ▶ 0:41 Guess that pie! Featuring Courtney Friedman Vigil held for men killed in Deco District ▶ 0:47 Vigil held for men killed in Deco District How you can help Wreaths Across America ▶ 0:46 How you can help Wreaths Across America Holiday night kayaking on the San Antonio River ▶ 0:48 Holiday night kayaking on the San Antonio River Guess that pie! Featuring Mary Rominger ▶ 0:31 Guess that pie! Featuring Mary Rominger Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera ▶ 1:58 Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera New mural on South Side celebrates San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage ▶ 1:23 New mural on South Side celebrates San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage Devin Vassell surprises children at the Boys & Girls Club ▶ 1:37 Devin Vassell surprises children at the Boys & Girls Club San Antonio nonprofit helps meet students’ need for new underwear ▶ 1:07 San Antonio nonprofit helps meet students’ need for new underwear SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek ▶ 1:50 SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later ▶ 1:29 Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later 🌸✨ Illuminate returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden ✨🌺 ▶ 1:04 🌸✨ Illuminate returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden ✨🌺 Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders ▶ 1:34 Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders Family seeking answers after finding mother in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash ▶ 1:13 Family seeking answers after finding mother in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus ▶ 1:30 Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus A tale of 2 households: What is a K shape economy? ▶ 1:15 A tale of 2 households: What is a K shape economy? Gas prices to expect during Thanksgiving ▶ 0:15 Gas prices to expect during Thanksgiving New study find fluoride in drinking water may not affect cognitive ability ▶ 1:20 New study find fluoride in drinking water may not affect cognitive ability Unprecedented security measures for Mayor Jones as SAPD officers ordered to guard her home overnight ▶ 1:22 Unprecedented security measures for Mayor Jones as SAPD officers ordered to guard her home overnight Authorities recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says ▶ 0:53 Authorities recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says Previous photo Next photo