JW Marriott San Antonio brings back ICE! featuring Frosty the Snowman

Immersive experience will be open to the public through Jan. 4

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Maria Wence, News Intern

SAN ANTONIO – JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is bringing back its popular ICE! attraction, featuring Frosty the Snowman.

JW Marriott San Antonio brings back immersive ICE! experience featuring Frosty the Snowman (KSAT 2025)

The immersive experience will bring Frosty’s classic story to life with more than 2 million pounds of ice, from now through Jan. 4.

JW Marriott San Antonio brings back immersive ICE! experience featuring Frosty the Snowman (KSAT 2025)

As guests explore the resort, they can enjoy colorful ice sculptures depicting 10 whimsical scenes from the television classic, featuring 34 characters, including:

  • Frosty
  • Karen
  • Hocus Pocus
  • Santa
  • Professor Hinkle

According to the resort’s website, ice carving for the ICE! experience to artisans 12,000 hours.

Ice slides at the JW Marriott San Antonio ICE! experience featuring Frosty the Snowman (KSAT 2025)

Tickets start at $31 per person and must be purchased online.

For more information about the experience, click here.

Read also:

