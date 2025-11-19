SeaWorld San Antonio kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas Celebration The annual celebration will run from Nov. 13 through Jan. 4 SAN ANTONIO – As the holidays approach, SeaWorld San Antonio has transformed its park into a sparkling holiday destination for its annual Christmas Celebration.
The annual celebration will run from Nov. 13 through Jan. 4, with park hours from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
SeaWorld San Antonio's Christmas Celebration (KSAT 2025)
The Christmas Celebration will feature millions of festive lights decorating the park, a meet-and-greet with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and SeaWorld friends and live music from Rudolph’s Misfit Brass Band, according to SeaWorld San Antonio’s website.
Guests can also enjoy “O Wondrous Night,” a live show featuring animals and music depicting the Nativity of Christmas through the eyes of animals.
Visitors can also snag a photo with Santa and explore other festive displays throughout the park.
SeaWorld San Antonio's Christmas Celebration (KSAT 2025)
Other highlights include Merry Mariachis performing Christmas songs along the Beluga Pathway and the returning holiday comedy show “Sea Lion’s Clyde & Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas” at the Sea Lion & Otter Stadium.
Rudolph’s Christmas Tree Light Show features swirling LED lights synchronized to the music of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
SeaWorld San Antonio's Christmas Celebration (KSAT 2025)
