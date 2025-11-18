Experience an immersive production of Thornton Wilder’s ‘The Long Christmas Dinner’ at Tobin Center The special production will have two performances SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center’s 100A productions is putting on a unique experience with Thornton Wilder’s “The Long Christmas Dinner.”
In the immersive experience, guests will experience a dinner and live chamber music as well as the play.
“This special event is an immersive, multi-sensory journey—a celebration of theater, music, and culinary delight that will leave you reflecting on the fleeting nature of time and the enduring power of family and tradition," the theater said in a news release.
The two shows will be on Nov. 28 and 29. Ticket prices start at $147.50.
About the Authors Andrew Wilson headshot
Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.
Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
