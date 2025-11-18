Experience an immersive production of Thornton Wilder’s ‘The Long Christmas Dinner’ at Tobin Center

SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center’s 100A productions is putting on a unique experience with Thornton Wilder’s “The Long Christmas Dinner.”

In the immersive experience, guests will experience a dinner and live chamber music as well as the play.

“This special event is an immersive, multi-sensory journey—a celebration of theater, music, and culinary delight that will leave you reflecting on the fleeting nature of time and the enduring power of family and tradition," the theater said in a news release.

The two shows will be on Nov. 28 and 29. Ticket prices start at $147.50.

For more info on the experience and to buy tickets, click here.

