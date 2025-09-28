Wonder Theatre announces shows for 2026 season

The Wonder Theatre reveals shows for the 2026 season

SAN ANTONIO – The Wonder Theatre announced its new season of shows at a special program Saturday night.

In 2026, the local community theatre will produce five mainstage productions and five productions that will feature students from the Wonder Theatre Academy.

All shows will take place at the theatre’s location inside the Wonderland of the Americas Mall in Balcones Heights. In 2024, the theatre moved from its original location at the Woodlawn Theatre to its current space, a renovated venue that was formerly the Santikos Bijou Theatre.

The Wonder Theatre's performance troupe performs at the 2026 season reveal special. (KSAT 2025)

The 2026 mainstage productions will be: “My Fair Lady,” “Cabaret,” “Matilda,” “The Addams Family” and a yet-to-be-announced director’s choice holiday show.

Student productions for 2026 will feature: “Oliver! Jr.,” “Chicago” teen edition, “Matilda,” “The Addams Family” teen edition and “The SpongeBob Musical.”

More information on season ticket packages and individual shows will be available soon on the theater’s website.

