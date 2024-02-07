Iconic Bijou reborn into new Wonder Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – The Bijou theater has long been a staple for families in Bexar County, creating decades of memories across generations.

Now, the iconic arthouse theater is being reborn into the new Wonder Theatre, promising to make magical memories for years to come.

“It’s all about creating new memories, and we’re excited,” said Chris Rodriguez, executive and artistic director of the Wonder Theater. “It’s no longer our movie theater, but we’re going to be entertaining Bexar County in a different way.”

Rodriguez wants to help local families make their special recollections. The new space includes a 234-seat auditorium with increased handicap accessibility and front-row seating.

A major component of the revival is an expanded educational program.

“Our educational program is really booming right now, so we needed more space,” Rodriguez said. “And this new home gives us plenty of opportunity for growth over the next few years.”

The theater now boasts three classrooms — a dance studio, acting room and music room. Rodriguez confirmed they will continually add new amenities.

The Wonder Theater aims to foster inclusion, spark creativity and champion the arts for future generations.

“We want to create another opportunity for those students who love the arts, who are given that opportunity, they can come to Wonder Theatre and get that education and experience here,” Rodriguez said.

Registration for youth programs is open now. The first performance on the new Wonder Theatre stage debuts on March 8.

