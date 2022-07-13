Woodlawn Theatre moving into old Bijou Theater space, changing name

San Antonio – San Antonio’s iconic Woodlawn Theatre is relocating to the Wonderland of the Americas in early 2023.

The nonprofit said this will enable them to broaden their programming and outreach for the next few years.

The theater’s move into the space follows Santikos’ sudden announcement that they were closing the arthouse theater in April.

As previously reported, Balcones Heights has been looking for a company to fill the vacated space.

“We are so fortunate to have the City of Balcones Heights as our strategic partner,” explains Woodlawn Board President Dori Wile. “It’s very exciting to be a major part of the city’s vision to expand dining and entertainment options at the Wonderland of the Americas.”

The move will also be accompanied with a rebranding of the organization with a new name. Woodlawn Theatre Executive/Artistic Director Chris Rodriguez said that although they’ll get a new name, “We will continue to serve our community with the same mission of sustaining the arts in our city like we always have.”

The youth program will also be relocated to an adjoining site in the Wonderland of Americas, where they will carry-on with providing year-long musical theatre education programs.

The Woodlawn has been at their current historic location in the Deco District since 2012.

