Classic Theatre announces new lineup for 2022-2023 season, including free summer show

SAN ANTONIO – The Classic Theatre announced its schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

The local theater that specializes in plays has recently undergone a change in leadership. Executive & Artistic Director Jimmy Moore told KSAT, “Our 15th season is our most diverse and progressive season ever. It is made up of five titles that I hope will bring new faces into our audience and onto our stage.”

“Most importantly, it is a season that will spark community conversation and help us to understand how our SA community members want to see classics presented and cultures represented.” Moore said.

In addition to their regular performances, the theater is planning on presenting “Peter and the Starcatcher,” the prequel to “Peter Pan,” for free to audiences next summer.

Here’s the full lineup of shows and dates:

“Roosters” by Milcha Sanchez-Scott , Fall 2022

“A Christmas Carol” by Greg Bodine, Winter 2022

“Fences” by August Wilson , Early Spring 2023

“Measure for Measure” by William Shakespeare, Late Spring 2023

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Summer 2023

For tickets, call the theater’s box office at 210-589-8450 or click here. To learn more about the Classic Theatre, click here.

