‘Aladdin’, ‘Hairspray’ & ‘Hadestown’ Broadway tours coming to Majestic Theatre for 2022-2023 season

Hadestown North American Tour photo by T Charles-Erickson, Courtney Reed & Adam Jacobs Aladdin Broadway Photo by Deen van Meer, Hairspray National Tour

SAN ANTONIO – The Majestic Theatre has announced its lineup of Broadway shows for the 2022-2023 season.

Disney’s “Aladdin,” “Hadestown,” Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life & Times of the Temptations ” and “Pretty Woman: The Musical“ will make their San Antonio premieres in the upcoming season.

The season opens in September with “Hadestown.”

Here’s the full list of shows and dates:

HADESTOWN , September 13-18, 2022

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, October 11-16, 2022

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL! , November 29-December 4, 2022

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, January 10-15, 2023

DISNEY’S ALADDIN, February 7-12, 2023

HAIRSPRAY, March 7-12, 2023

Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, May 2-7, 2023

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, June 9-11, 2023

Season tickets are available at the Majestic Theatre box office located at 224 E. Houston Street. You can get more information online or by calling Broadway in San Antonio at (210) 226-3333.