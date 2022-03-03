‘Aladdin’, ‘Hairspray’ & ‘Hadestown’ Broadway tours coming to Majestic Theatre for 2022-2023 season

SAN ANTONIO – The Majestic Theatre has announced its lineup of Broadway shows for the 2022-2023 season.
Disney’s “Aladdin,” “Hadestown,” Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life & Times of the Temptations ” and “Pretty Woman: The Musical“ will make their San Antonio premieres in the upcoming season.
The season opens in September with “Hadestown.”
Here’s the full list of shows and dates:
- HADESTOWN , September 13-18, 2022
- AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, October 11-16, 2022
- DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL! , November 29-December 4, 2022
- PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, January 10-15, 2023
- DISNEY’S ALADDIN, February 7-12, 2023
- HAIRSPRAY, March 7-12, 2023
- Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, May 2-7, 2023
- Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, June 9-11, 2023
Season tickets are available at the Majestic Theatre box office located at 224 E. Houston Street. You can get more information online or by calling Broadway in San Antonio at (210) 226-3333.