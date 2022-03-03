78º

LIVE

Entertainment

‘Aladdin’, ‘Hairspray’ & ‘Hadestown’ Broadway tours coming to Majestic Theatre for 2022-2023 season

New season has 5 San Antonio Broadway premieres

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: Things to Do, Broadway, Majestic Theatre, Backstage
Hadestown North American Tour photo by T Charles-Erickson, Courtney Reed & Adam Jacobs Aladdin Broadway Photo by Deen van Meer, Hairspray National Tour (KSAT 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – The Majestic Theatre has announced its lineup of Broadway shows for the 2022-2023 season.

Disney’s “Aladdin,” “Hadestown,” Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life & Times of the Temptations ” and “Pretty Woman: The Musical“ will make their San Antonio premieres in the upcoming season.

The season opens in September with “Hadestown.”

Here’s the full list of shows and dates:

  • HADESTOWN , September 13-18, 2022
  • AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, October 11-16, 2022
  • DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL! , November 29-December 4, 2022
  • PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, January 10-15, 2023
  • DISNEY’S ALADDIN, February 7-12, 2023
  • HAIRSPRAY, March 7-12, 2023
  • Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, May 2-7, 2023
  • Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, June 9-11, 2023

Season tickets are available at the Majestic Theatre box office located at 224 E. Houston Street. You can get more information online or by calling Broadway in San Antonio at (210) 226-3333.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email