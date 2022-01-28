The Public Theater of San Antonio to support area actors by creating a ‘resident company’

San Antonio – The Public Theater of San Antonio announced the creation of a ‘resident company’ that will be comprised of actors from San Antonio.

In a press release on Thursday, the theater’s Executive Artistic Director, Claudia de Vasco said, “The purpose of the resident company is to secure and develop professional talent by offering them working contracts and access to training resources — essentially establishing a ‘home team’ of professional actors by the San Antonio community.”

De Vasco said the company was also created to cultivate local talent and encourage them to stay in the city when looking for work.

“We believe that by supporting local talent through this initiative, we will demonstrate The Public Theater’s commitment to local economic growth, prioritizing job creation for local San Antonians, investing resources in our talent, and retaining the wonderful creatives that originate from this culture-filled city,” de Vasco said.

The theater will release more details on the selection process for the company at an upcoming press event, where they will reveal the shows selected for the upcoming season.

For more information about the Public Theater of San Antonio, click here.

