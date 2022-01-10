The Public Theater of San Antonio suspends latest show due to COVID-19 staff exposure

SAN ANTONIO – The Public Theater of San Antonio announced Monday that they were postponing the opening of “35mm: A Musical Exhibition” after the staff and creative team were exposed to COVID-19.

The theater also said another reason for the postponement was a delay in testing.

“The current spread is also making it more difficult for the theater to meet the testing requirements set by Actors’ Equity Association. For these reasons and to keep its staff, artists, and patrons safe, the theater is postponing the opening” the theater said in a statement.

Theater officials said if ticketholders have questions they should contact the box office at 210-733-7258 or boxoffice@thepublicsa.org.

This latest cancellation comes as the Broadway tour of Hamilton had to cancel all remaining performances at the Majestic Theatre after a COVID outbreak within the production company.

COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly climb in San Antonio and Bexar County. As of Friday, Metro Health reported over 4,000 new cases, bringing the 7-day moving average to 3,620 cases.

