42º

LIVE

Local News

4,331 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Bexar County, Metro Health reports

Metro Health reports 7-day average of 3,620 cases

Tags: coronavirus, testing, san antonio, bexar county, metro health, covid-19, omicron, community labs, alamo colleges district
TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images) (MARK FELIX, Getty Images)

Friday’s COVID-19 numbers

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health’s COVID-19 dashboard showed an increase of 4,331 new cases on Friday, with a 7-day moving average of 3,620 cases.

There was one new death reported, bringing the total to 16 deaths over the past seven days.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM: 5 charts show COVID-19 surge in San Antonio

There are 679 COVID patients in local hospitals, with 150 in ICU and 59 on ventilators. Metro Health’s dashboard shows there are 10% of staffed beds available and 64% of ventilators available.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics and city resources for the public here.

Metro Health has announced the locations of six new no-cost testing sites

  • Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building, 2222 N. Alamo St. 78215 - Operates Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Palo Alto College Building 23 (Performing Arts Center), 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. 78224 - Operates Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. San Antonio, TX 78203 - Opens Monday, January 10, at 8 a.m. and will operate Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive - Opens Tuesday, January 11. Hours of operation Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce Street - Opens Wednesday, January 12. Hours of operation Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd. - Opens Thursday, January 13. Hours of operation Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No appointments are necessary for testing at the new walk-up sites.

City health officials also offer the following testing guidelines

  • Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
  • A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.
  • A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.
  • Ask your healthcare provider if you need help interpreting your test results.

Click here to access more information about other city no-cost testing sites.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.