4,331 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Bexar County, Metro Health reports

Friday’s COVID-19 numbers
SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health’s COVID-19 dashboard showed an increase of 4,331 new cases on Friday, with a 7-day moving average of 3,620 cases.
There was one new death reported, bringing the total to 16 deaths over the past seven days.
There are 679 COVID patients in local hospitals, with 150 in ICU and 59 on ventilators. Metro Health’s dashboard shows there are 10% of staffed beds available and 64% of ventilators available.
Metro Health has announced the locations of six new no-cost testing sites
- Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building, 2222 N. Alamo St. 78215 - Operates Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Palo Alto College Building 23 (Performing Arts Center), 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. 78224 - Operates Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. San Antonio, TX 78203 - Opens Monday, January 10, at 8 a.m. and will operate Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive - Opens Tuesday, January 11. Hours of operation Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce Street - Opens Wednesday, January 12. Hours of operation Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd. - Opens Thursday, January 13. Hours of operation Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No appointments are necessary for testing at the new walk-up sites.
City health officials also offer the following testing guidelines
- Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
- A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.
- A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.
- Ask your healthcare provider if you need help interpreting your test results.
