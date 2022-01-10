51º

Local News

All remaining ‘Hamilton’ shows at Majestic Theatre postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets as the show is expected to be rescheduled

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Hamilton, Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, Things To Do, coronavirus
(Disney+)

SAN ANTONIO – All remaining performances of “Hamilton” scheduled this week at the Majestic Theatre have been postponed due to a COVID outbreak within the production company, the theater announced Monday.

The weekend’s shows were canceled shortly before showtime on Friday, but there was hope that this week’s performances could still go on. However, on Monday, the theater shared the news that the performances scheduled Tuesday through Sunday wouldn’t be taking place either.

Officials with the Majestic Theatre said ticketholders should keep their tickets “while we work to reschedule the show.”

“Details will be sent to all ticketholders by email as soon as they’re available,” the theatre said in a statement.

This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly climb in San Antonio and Bexar County. As of Friday, Metro Health reported over 4,000 new cases, bringing the 7-day moving average to 3,620 cases.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email