All remaining ‘Hamilton’ shows at Majestic Theatre postponed due to COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – All remaining performances of “Hamilton” scheduled this week at the Majestic Theatre have been postponed due to a COVID outbreak within the production company, the theater announced Monday.

The weekend’s shows were canceled shortly before showtime on Friday, but there was hope that this week’s performances could still go on. However, on Monday, the theater shared the news that the performances scheduled Tuesday through Sunday wouldn’t be taking place either.

Officials with the Majestic Theatre said ticketholders should keep their tickets “while we work to reschedule the show.”

“Details will be sent to all ticketholders by email as soon as they’re available,” the theatre said in a statement.

This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly climb in San Antonio and Bexar County. As of Friday, Metro Health reported over 4,000 new cases, bringing the 7-day moving average to 3,620 cases.

