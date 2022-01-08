‘Hamilton’ shows at Majestic Theatre on Jan. 7-9 canceled due to staff COVID-19 cases

If you planned on seeing “Hamilton” at the Majestic Theatre this weekend, you’ll have to reschedule.

The theatre took to social media Friday afternoon, announcing that the performances on Jan. 7-9 are postponed due to reported breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company of “Hamilton.”

Please hold onto your tickets while we work to reschedule the show. There is no other action needed on your part at this time. All future performances of Hamilton are scheduled to go on as planned. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/oaGGKVFvgk — MajesticEmpire (@MajesticEmpire) January 7, 2022

This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly climb in San Antonio and Bexar County. As of Friday, Metro Health reported over 4,000 new cases, bringing the 7-day moving average to 3,620 cases.

Those who already purchased tickets for the shows are urged to hold on to them for now as the company works to reschedule.

“There is no other action needed on your part at this time,” the theatre said in a statement.

All future performances of “Hamilton” are still set to go on as planned.

Further details are limited at this time, but we’ll add more updates to this article as they become available.