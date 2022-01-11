‘Hamilton’ shows at Majestic Theatre rescheduled for summer of 2023 after being postponed due to COVID

SAN ANTONIO – Majestic Theatre officials have announced that the “Hamilton” shows that were postponed this week due to an outbreak of COVID cases among the production company have been rescheduled and all tickets will be honored for the future dates.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that ticketholders will have to wait until the summer of 2023 to see the show.

The postponed “Hamilton” shows are rescheduled for June 20 - July 2, 2023.

A message from the Majestic said, “There is nothing for ticketholders to do at this time. All seats remain secure, and your original ticket will be honored for the new performance date.”

There is nothing for ticketholders to do at this time. All seats remain secure, and your original ticket will be honored for the new performance date. Please see your email or contact your original point of purchase for more information. pic.twitter.com/bcAe0jEV0c — MajesticEmpire (@MajesticEmpire) January 11, 2022

The weekend’s shows were canceled shortly before showtime on Friday, but there was hope that this week’s performances could still go on. However, on Monday, the theater shared the news that the performances scheduled Tuesday through Sunday wouldn’t be taking place either.

This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly climb in San Antonio and Bexar County. As of Monday, Metro Health reported over 4,400 new cases, bringing the 7-day moving average to 4,105 cases.

