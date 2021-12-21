San Antonio-area festivals, events to look forward to in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – After a whirlwind couple of years of cancellations and postponements of some of San Antonio’s most beloved events and concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrations are getting back to a normal schedule in 2022.

From Fiesta to Wurstfest, San Antonio and the surrounding areas have tons of things to do on the calendar next year.

Whether you call San Antonio home or you’re just passing through, there’s something for everybody.

Here are some events you can check out next year:

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

A list of concerts and musical acts in the San Antonio area in 2022 is forthcoming. Keep an eye on the Things To Do page for that list in the upcoming weeks.