Local News

Comedian Whitney Cummings brings comedy tour to San Antonio

Cummings saved a turtle from trash in the San Antonio River in May

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Whitney Cummings is returning to San Antonio as part of her “Touch Me Tour.”

Cummings is set to perform on April 3, 2022, at the Tobin Center, according to the venue’s website.

Aside from being a comedian, author, writer, actor, producer, director and podcast host - she’s also a champion of turtles.

You may recall the comedian was in town in May when she saved a turtle from some nearby trash in the San Antonio River.

Cummings was near what appears to be The Pearl area when she spotted pieces of trash, including twine, a plastic bag and a straw near a turtle.

She used a stick to remove the trash from the river and shared her experience to Instagram.

Tickets for the 2022 show are not yet available but prices are expected to start at $30.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

