Comedian Whitney Cummings brings comedy tour to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Whitney Cummings is returning to San Antonio as part of her “Touch Me Tour.”

Cummings is set to perform on April 3, 2022, at the Tobin Center, according to the venue’s website.

Aside from being a comedian, author, writer, actor, producer, director and podcast host - she’s also a champion of turtles.

You may recall the comedian was in town in May when she saved a turtle from some nearby trash in the San Antonio River.

Cummings was near what appears to be The Pearl area when she spotted pieces of trash, including twine, a plastic bag and a straw near a turtle.

She used a stick to remove the trash from the river and shared her experience to Instagram.

Tickets for the 2022 show are not yet available but prices are expected to start at $30.

