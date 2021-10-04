Partly Cloudy icon
83º

News

Haunted Seguin hotel featured on Travel Channel is offering overnight stays

Magnolia Hotel in Seguin has been restored to its former glory

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Trending, Things To Do, Texas, Seguin, Travel
Photo from YouTube
Photo from YouTube

SEGUIN, Texas – Would you want to spend the night in a haunted hotel?

The Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, which has previously been featured on the Travel Channel, is rumored to be haunted and you can stay there overnight.

The historic hotel operates as a bed and breakfast and owners Jim and Erin Ghedi have been working to restore the nearly 180-year-old hotel to its former glory for several years.

If you’re not into the overnight stay option they also offer tours of the hotel which is known worldwide for its paranormal activity and unique history.

Built as a log cabin in 1840 by James Campbell, one of the first Texas Rangers, the Magnolia has evolved over the years into a stagecoach station and then a hotel.

According to Erin, she believes more than 13 ghosts still reside in the hotel and has been able to identify many of them.

Another claim to fame for the Magnolia? Below the hotel is an old raid shelter that also housed the first jail in Seguin.

Photos of what people say are ghosts and other spirits have been captured many times at the Magnolia which has been featured in prominent magazines like Texas Highways, Country Living, Texas Travel Magazine, True West and Cowboys and Indians.

The bed-and-breakfast is currently open for reservations which can be booked here.

Anyone interested in touring the Magnolia Hotel can do so in November once tour dates are announced. Tours for October are currently sold out.

The Magnolia Hotel is located at 203 Crockett Street in Seguin.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email