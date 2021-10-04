Haunted Seguin hotel featured on Travel Channel is offering overnight stays

SEGUIN, Texas – Would you want to spend the night in a haunted hotel?

The Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, which has previously been featured on the Travel Channel, is rumored to be haunted and you can stay there overnight.

The historic hotel operates as a bed and breakfast and owners Jim and Erin Ghedi have been working to restore the nearly 180-year-old hotel to its former glory for several years.

If you’re not into the overnight stay option they also offer tours of the hotel which is known worldwide for its paranormal activity and unique history.

Built as a log cabin in 1840 by James Campbell, one of the first Texas Rangers, the Magnolia has evolved over the years into a stagecoach station and then a hotel.

According to Erin, she believes more than 13 ghosts still reside in the hotel and has been able to identify many of them.

Another claim to fame for the Magnolia? Below the hotel is an old raid shelter that also housed the first jail in Seguin.

Ad

Photos of what people say are ghosts and other spirits have been captured many times at the Magnolia which has been featured in prominent magazines like Texas Highways, Country Living, Texas Travel Magazine, True West and Cowboys and Indians.

The bed-and-breakfast is currently open for reservations which can be booked here.

Anyone interested in touring the Magnolia Hotel can do so in November once tour dates are announced. Tours for October are currently sold out.

The Magnolia Hotel is located at 203 Crockett Street in Seguin.