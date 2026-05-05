‘It’s not worth it’: San Antonio drivers stunned as gas prices surge above $4 per gallon

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers across San Antonio are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices climb above $4 per gallon at some stations, marking the highest fuel costs seen since the summer of 2022.

Some stations in the area were charging as much as $4.19 per gallon on Tuesday, with diesel prices nearing $5 per gallon.

According to AAA Texas, average gas prices in the area have jumped about 20 cents in a single day and roughly 45 cents over the past week.

For many drivers, the rising prices are becoming difficult to absorb.

“I can put up with it, but at the end of the day, I still got to get to working, right?” local driver Jimmy DeYoung said while filling his tank. “I don’t like the prices, but what’s the alternative? Not driving?”

The increase has hit diesel drivers especially hard. Truck drivers told KSAT on Tuesday that they are spending hundreds of dollars to fill their tanks.

“One hundred eighteen gallons for almost $650,” truck driver Luiy said. “Sometimes I lose money.”

He added that if prices continue to rise, he may have to leave the industry.

“What I think, if it keeps getting high, I will stop this job. It’s not worth it,” Luiy said.

AAA Texas spokesperson Doug Shupe said global tensions, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran, are contributing to uncertainty in fuel markets and could push prices even higher.

“What we don’t know is how high these prices are going to go or for how long we’re going to be seeing these higher prices,” Shupe said. “Obviously, as long as the conflict in Iran continues, we could see elevated prices.”

Fuel prices in San Antonio have steadily increased throughout the year. In January, the average gasoline price was about $2.75 per gallon. By March, prices had climbed to about $3.79. On Tuesday, the average reached roughly $4.08 per gallon.

AAA Texas recommends drivers keep vehicles properly maintained, ensure tires are inflated correctly and reduce speeds to improve fuel efficiency and stretch fuel dollars further.

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