Video shows comedian Whitney Cummings saving turtle from nearby trash, twine in SA River

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Whitney Cummings visited the Alamo City this weekend, but not without making a “harrowing turtle rescue.”

Yes, you read that right.

Cummings shared a video Saturday on her Instagram page showing her picking up trash in the San Antonio River, some of which was found near a turtle. As of Sunday, the video reached 22,292 likes and counting, among her 1.3 million followers.

In the video, Cummings appears to be at the River Walk near The Pearl area as she reaches for trash pieces floating in the river by lying down on the concrete and using a long stick. She pulled out a straw, a plastic bag, and even some twine that was found next to a turtle.

Warning: There is some explicit language in the video below.

The video’s caption reads, “Prep for a stressful video! I love San Antonio but this trash in the river near the turtles spun me into manic insanity.”

The turtle was safe from the dangerous twine after Cummings removed it from the river.

It’s unclear why Cummings was visiting the Alamo City or for how long, but she did make one thing clear in the video -- she and her friend were going to indulge in some of San Antonio’s best food offerings: tacos.

