Gabriel Iglesias filming Netflix Special at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in July

SAN ANTONIO – Gabriel Iglesias will really get a chance to “remember the Alamo” when he films two live performances for his latest Netflix special in July.

The performances were recently added to his July stint at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and mark the first Netflix special featuring the center.

The taping will happen at the two shows on July 17.

“I’m out of toilet paper and fully vaccinated. Time to hit the road,” Iglesias told the Tobin Center.

In addition to the special, Iglesias is also the executive producer and star of Netflix’s “Mr. Iglesias.”

The series follows Fluffy playing a high school teacher with “gifted but misfit kids to save them from being ‘counseled out’ by a bully bureaucrat assistant principal and help them unlock their full potential,” according to Netflix.

Seats for the event will be assigned in the Tobin Center’s “socially distanced configuration.” Guests can pick their preferred section and be served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on tickets and health and safety protocols, click here.

