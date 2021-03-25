Come on down! Price is Right Live on Stage coming to Tobin Center

The Price is Right Live on Stage coming to the H-E-B Performance Hall on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 7:00PM.

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve dreamed of hearing your name followed by “Come on down!” here’s your chance to make that dream come true.

The Price is Right Live on Stage is coming to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in October and audience members will have a chance to become contestants.

The live event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 and will have some of the same classic games made famous by the television show including Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the showcase showdown.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 26 and can be purchased online at www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at the Tobin Center Box Office at 100 Auditorium Circle.

Ad

Tickets are $29.50, $39.50 and $49.50.

But you don’t need a ticket to be selected to play. People can register for the chance to be a contestant by visiting the registration area at or near the venue box office three hours before show time on Oct. 10.

Also on KSAT: