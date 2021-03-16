See Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe at the Tobin Center for ‘Friends’ parody

(Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Image courtesy of the Tobin Center.

SAN ANTONIO – We were on a break!

“FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” is headed to the Tobin Center in September.

Tickets for the show go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on March 19.

The New York City Off-Broadway hit will play on Sept. 26, 2021.

The show follows the cast of characters at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang into second gear.

The musical recreates fan-favorite moments from all 10 years of Friends in an uncensored, fast-paced, musical form.

The show is recommended for ages 13 and up.

“FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” includes the following songs:

• “495 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?”

• “How You Doin’?” – Joey

• “We Were On A Break!” – Ross

• “Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!” – Janice

• “Will They or Won’t They?” – Ross and Rachel

• “The Ballad of Fat Monica”

• “Could I BE Anymore...In Love with You” – Chandler

• “The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode”

Ad

• “We’ll Always Be There For You”

Visit http://friendsparodyontour.com/ for more information and the latest tour dates.

You can purchase tickets online at www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at the Tobin Center Box Office, 100 Auditorium Circle, 78205.

Also on KSAT:

Need an outdoor night out? Movie nights are back on the Ida Claire patio

Sundance Record Lagoon coming back to San Marcos this summer

Ad

San Antonio ranked 141 out of 182 of the country’s ‘happiest cities,’ according to study