Need an outdoor night out? Movie nights are back on the Ida Claire patio

You can even get a movie-themed cocktail

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Image courtesy of Ida Claire. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Need a night out? Miss seeing a movie on a big screen? Try heading to Ida Claire in the next few weeks to catch a classic on the restaurant’s patio.

The restaurant is bringing back movie nights out on the patio on Thursdays. This weeks’ featured flick is “Top Gun.”

The movie starts at 8 p.m. and Ida Claire will offer unique, movie-themed cocktails for guests to sip on.

Here’s the lineup for the next few weeks:

  • March 25: Mrs. Doubtfire
  • April 1: Bad News Bears
  • April 8: Happy Gilmore
  • April 15: Wayne’s World

According to the restaurant, reservations are preferred. To make a reservation, call 210-667-2145 or email quarry@ida-claire.com.

