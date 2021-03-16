Need an outdoor night out? Movie nights are back on the Ida Claire patio

SAN ANTONIO – Need a night out? Miss seeing a movie on a big screen? Try heading to Ida Claire in the next few weeks to catch a classic on the restaurant’s patio.

The restaurant is bringing back movie nights out on the patio on Thursdays. This weeks’ featured flick is “Top Gun.”

The movie starts at 8 p.m. and Ida Claire will offer unique, movie-themed cocktails for guests to sip on.

Here’s the lineup for the next few weeks:

March 25: Mrs. Doubtfire

April 1: Bad News Bears

April 8: Happy Gilmore

April 15: Wayne’s World

According to the restaurant, reservations are preferred. To make a reservation, call 210-667-2145 or email quarry@ida-claire.com.

