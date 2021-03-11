San Antonio ranked 141 out of 182 of the country’s ‘happiest cities,’ according to study

Using social distancing and other protective measures against COVID-19, visitors ride a river barges along the River Walk in San Antonio, Monday, June 15, 2020, in San Antonio. The barges, which have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began running again Monday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Year after year, tourists and Texans flock to the Alamo City for its River Walk charm and to see history come alive in Alamo Plaza, but did you know it might even make you happier?

According to a new study by WalletHub, San Antonio is the 141st happiest city out of the 182 U.S. cities surveyed.

Researchers hoped to prove that moving to a certain city would help someone become more content in their own lives.

The survey utilized “various findings of positive-psychology research in order to determine which among more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people in America.”

Each city represented in the study was examined based on 31 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate, income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

For more information, click here to see the report in full.