Sundance Record Lagoon coming back to San Marcos this summer

SAN MARCOS – Wait—did this song just skip? Nope! It’s official! Sundance Record Lagoon is coming back to San Marcos this summer.

The announcement of the store’s return to the unofficial mermaid capital of Texas was made on Monday by Tomas Escalante, owner of Sig’s Lagoon Record Shop in Houston.

“We’re super excited to announce that in June 2021, we’re going to bring this sign back to where it belongs in San Marcos, Texas, with the opening of Sundance Record Lagoon,” Escalante says in the video.

The announcement lists 241 N LBJ Street as the address for the shop.

The record shop told KSAT they would be aiming for a June 1st opening.

Earlier this month, shop officials had been selling vintage memorabilia at Zelick’s Icehouse in San Marcos. Shop officials told KSAT that they plan on having more pop-up sales at the icehouse before the store’s opening in June.

Sundance Pop Up is happening at Zelicks in San Marcos - March 9th (Bobby’s birthday), 11th, and 13th! 5PM - 9PM Posted by Sig's Lagoon on Thursday, February 25, 2021

According to a report from Texas Monthly, the collection of memorabilia spans genres from George Strait to Chamillionaire and DJ Screw.

Nancy Barnard, who co-owned the space with her late husband Bobby until 2012, told the magazine that they had between 1,500 to 2,000 posters as part of the store’s collection.

