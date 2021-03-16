New Dragon Forest experience opens at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time, the San Antonio Zoo is utilizing its property on the west side of 281 for its new attraction, “Dragon Forest.”

This new immersive experience features 15 different dragons in an enchanted land. The entrance for the new attraction is behind the zoo parking garage.

“Dragons have been portrayed throughout history in literature and entertainment,” President and CEO Tim Morrow said. “To be able to walk amongst these giants of folklore is an amazing opportunity for our guests. They bring a completely unique dynamic to the animal world, and I know all who visit are going to be blown away!”

Map to Dragon Forest, courtesy San Antonio Zoo (San Antonio Zoo)

While inside the Dragon Forest guests will also get to enjoy renaissance fair-themed food, merchandise and entertainment.

The Dragon Forest experience is now open daily during Spring Break and then every weekend from March 27 until May 31, and daily from June 4 through August 22.

Admission to this attraction is separate from Zoo Admission it is $10 for non-zoo members and $8 for zoo members.

You can visit the San Antonio Zoo’s website for more information.

